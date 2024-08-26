Jury selection to begin for second suspect in deadly massage spa shooting

Jury selection is set to begin for one of the two men charged in a deadly shooting at a massage spa in 2022.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Jury selection is set to begin for the second suspect charged for a deadly shooting at a massage spa in 2022.

Police say Juan Carlos Hernandez and Jorge Rivera-Ramirez were behind a string of robberies at other massage businesses.

According to court documents, the pair robbed Sihui Fang at gunpoint at Wonderful Massage in January 2022.

A jury found Rivera-Ramirez guilty of Fang’s murder in June. Hernandez’s trial begins this week.