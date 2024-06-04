Suspect in 2022 spa murder found guilty

A jury found Jorge Rivera-Ramirez guilty of robbing an Albuquerque spa and shooting Sihui Fang in January 2022.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A jury on Tuesday found a suspect guilty of the 2022 armed robbery-murder of a local spa owner in Albuquerque.

Jorge Rivera-Ramirez was found guilty of murdering Sihui Fang. A jury also found him guilty of kidnapping and armed robbery.

According to court documents, Rivera-Ramirez and a partner, Juan Carlos Hernandez, went to Wonderful Massage in January 2022 to rob it. When Fang pulled a gun and fought back, shots were fired and Fang was killed.

Prosecutors believed Rivera-Ramirez and Hernandez were behind a string of robberies at other massage businesses.

Hernandez will tentatively go on trial in August.

