Kira Miner: A little warmer with minimal rain chances Tuesday

We'll see a warm Tuesday with a slight chance of showers and storms in the central highlands. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Like those temperatures in the 80s? They will continue Tuesday with conditions a little warmer than Monday and minimal rain chances.

It’s going to be a very nice day so make sure you get out and enjoy, whether it’s for a walk around lunchtime or after work with your doggo.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: