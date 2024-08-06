Kira Miner: Another warm day Tuesday

We will see another day with unseasonably warm temperatures and possible storms Tuesday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tuesday will be another day of unseasonably warm temperatures with a chance of storms in parts of New Mexico.

Despite the warmer temperatures, only Roswell will really see a chance at 100°. Everywhere else will see temperatures mostly in the 90s with some 80s.

Storms are possible in the Four Corners and the northern mountains.

