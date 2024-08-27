Kira Miner: Classic monsoon pattern continues Tuesday

We'll see another day of cooler temperatures and the potential for showers and storms. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A classic monsoon pattern continues in New Mexico but showers and storms may not be as widespread Tuesday.

That will make for some cooler temperatures, including in Ruidoso. In Ruidoso, you’ll have to be on the lookout for some locally heavy rain that, as we know by now, can lead to flooding.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

