Kira Miner: Cool but drier Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The radar looked very quiet across New Mexico as Wednesday began, even if temperatures were a little cool.

Temperatures were mostly below freezing north of Interstate 40 and west of I-25, as chilly as 20° in Santa Fe and a wind chill in the teens. Temperatures were above freezing more east of I-25 and south of I-40, especially in Carlsbad where we saw a 47° reading.

Wednesday will see dry weather persist with sun. It’ll be breezy with northwestern winds. Thursday will get even nicer as a ridge of high pressure builds for the weekend.

