Kira Miner: Cooler and wetter Friday

We'll see a cooler and wetter Friday with severe storms across northeast New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re going to get a little bit of relief Friday as conditions will be cooler and wetter for most of New Mexico.

The day started off with rain in Ruidoso but also in Gallup, Silver City and Farmington. The moisture is working in from the southwest and pushing northeast.

A low-pressure system hanging over Arizona is causing all of this and will bring storms to the Albuquerque metro and eastern New Mexico as the day goes on. Those storms could turn severe toward nighttime.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: