Kira Miner: Drier air pushes in Thursday

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds with drier weather moving in Thursday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll start to see cloud cover break with drier air moving in Thursday, especially across western and central New Mexico.

Eastern New Mexico will see more storms, including Clovis and Roswell. There is a better chance of storms Friday before it decreases this weekend.

Expect highs in the 80s and 90s mostly.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast.

