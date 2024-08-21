Kira Miner: Heat advisories and isolated storms Wednesday

Heat advisories are in effect Wednesday morning but a cooldown could be coming soon. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Heat advisories are in effect Wednesday for parts of New Mexico but we’re going to see a change in our weather pattern very soon.

Isolated storms in the north and west will indicate what we may see. For now, if you’re in places like Roswell, Carlsbad and the Albuquerque metro, you’ll have to beat the heat.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

