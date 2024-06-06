Kira Miner: Heat dome to bring triple-digit temps Thursday

A heat dome could trap some of us in the triple-digits Thursday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A heat dome could trap some of us in New Mexico with triple-digit temperatures Thursday on the hottest day of the year so far.

That is thanks to a high-pressure ridge. That will move out Friday, which will increase our chance of rain and our winds. Sunday and Monday are our best chances.

For now, the triple-digits are here, even in somewhere like Española. If you’re looking for cooler weather, it’s going to be tough. That’s why there is a heat advisory posted in many spots across New Mexico, including the Albuquerque metro, northwestern New Mexico and southeastern New Mexico.

Even places in the northern and east mountains will get into the 90s. Chama, Angel Fire, Red River and Ruidoso will be the “coolest” spots Thursday.

Meteorologist Kira Miner has all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: