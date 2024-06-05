Kira Miner: High-pressure ridge hangs over New Mexico

A high-pressure system is hanging over New Mexico and bringing us more warm, dry weather. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — While there is a general risk for storms Wednesday, it is expected to be very quick and most of New Mexico will remain hot and dry.

Temperatures started mostly in the 60s and 70s in the south. In Farmington, Santa Fe and Las Vegas, temperatures were in the 50s. Gallup and Grants started in the 40s.

Dry conditions will persist with a high-pressure ridge system hanging over us. A better chance of rain and storms is coming, though.

Meteorologist Kira Miner has all the details in her full forecast

