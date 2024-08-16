Kira Miner: High-pressure ridge settles into New Mexico

The heat is going to be the main weather story Friday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The ridge of high pressure will strengthen and cause a few showers that won’t be enough to stop the record heat we’ll see Friday.

A few pop-up storms could make their way into Ruidoso, Las Vegas and Silver City. Otherwise, triple-digit heat is possible in places like the southern part of the Albuquerque metro and where you’d expect it, in places like Roswell.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

