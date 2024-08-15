Kira Miner: High-pressure ridge to make conditions warmer and drier

A ridge of high-pressure is pushing into New Mexico, making us drier and warmer. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re looking at some nice conditions to start Thursday across New Mexico and that is thanks to a high-pressure ridge.

That ridge will make conditions warmer and drier over the next week or so. We will see temperatures nearing the triple-digits, especially as we go into Friday.

The next chance of rain comes early next week and even that is pretty minimal.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

