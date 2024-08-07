Kira Miner: Hot Wednesday with storms possible

More heat and possible storms are possible Wednesday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Wednesday will be another day for many people to dry out but the clockwise flow from a high-pressure ridge still presents a chance of storms.

The northern and western parts of New Mexico will see the best chance of that.

On the flipside, it’s going to be hot, as expected. Chaves County is under a heat advisory as Roswell may tie a record-high temperature for this day. Meanwhile, the Albuquerque metro will see temperatures near 100°. Tucumcari may be the heat winner with a forecast high of 104°

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

