Kira Miner: Increasing afternoon clouds Friday

We'll see increasing clouds and storms Friday as the afternoon and evening approaches. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Friday is off to a nice start but clouds will work its way in toward the afternoon and evening hours to give us another chance of storms.

That pattern shift is because the high-pressure ridge is back in the Four Corners and is bringing that clockwise flow back to New Mexico. That could fire up some storms, likely favoring the northern and western parts of our state.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: