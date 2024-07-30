Kira Miner: Mix of sun and clouds with storms possible Tuesday

We'll see some sun and clouds with a little haze and storms possible Tuesday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll see some sun and clouds with a little haze and storms possible Tuesday in certain parts of New Mexico.

The high-pressure ridge has moved to southeastern New Mexico, toward Texas, but it’s still creating that clockwise flow with those storms and active weather.

We’ll see warm temperatures with PM storms for the mountains as well as southwestern and northeastern New Mexico. Flooding likely won’t be as active but you can never rule it out on a day where storms are possible.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

