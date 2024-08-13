Kira Miner: Muggier Tuesday with storms possible
We'll see muggier and more unstable weather Tuesday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We started with some showers out west that will become more abundant on a muggier Tuesday across New Mexico.
Dewpoints will be between 55-59° in some places. We will see scattered storms and heavy rain in some places.
It is the best chance of rain all week, pushing toward 40% in the Albuquerque metro.
Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.
