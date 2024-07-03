Kira Miner: Partly cloudy skies with storms possible Wednesday

We'll see partly cloudy conditions with storms to the south and east. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some isolated storms fired up Wednesday morning in parts of New Mexico and most of us will see partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day.

We could see storms in the south and east. Strong-to-severe storms could present itself in northeast New Mexico. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with highs mostly in the 80s and 90s.

