Kira Miner: Quiet but warm start to Tuesday

We'll see a quiet and warm Tuesday morning with some storms possible this evening.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After a quiet but warm start to Tuesday, we may see some storms pop up which will preview what is to come this week.

We will see an elevated chance of showers and storms Wednesday onward. Monsoon will really kick in but temperatures will be below-average for even this time of the year.

In the meantime, we have the heat to deal with. A heat advisory is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. for heat indexes pushing 101°

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast

