Kira Miner: Rain will cool temperatures Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Many of us north of I-40 in New Mexico are starting with some soggy weather thanks to some light rain Monday morning.

Mostly cloudy conditions will continue with some possible breaks in the clouds. In northern and eastern New Mexico, storms are possible. There could be storms in the burn scar areas.

Temperatures will start to rebound Tuesday and be back toward triple-digits around most of the state Thursday.

