Kira Miner: Record-breaking heat Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It sounds like a broken record – and there may be a few of those Thursday – but we’re looking at the hottest day of the year so far.

A ridge of high pressure is right over New Mexico, bringing us temperatures already in the 60s and 70s to start the day. Places like Grants, Durango, Colo., and Taos started with some nice 40° readings.

Temperatures will climb to 90s and 100s. Record heat is possible as we’ll be mainly dry and hot. There could be a storm or two out east.

Everywhere in southern New Mexico will likely hit 100°, except for Ruidoso, Magdalena, Reserve and Silver City. Still, those places will see high temperatures in the 90s.

Farmington is the lone place forecast to hit the 100s in northwestern New Mexico and southern Colorado. The northern mountains will see relief. The forecast has the high in Red River at 79° for example.

Most of the Albuquerque metro will likely get into the triple digits.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

