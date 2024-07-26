Kira Miner: Rich monsoon moisture returns Friday

Rich monsoon moisture will return Friday to New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rich monsoon moisture returns Friday to New Mexico as we may see showers and storms with those heavy downpours.

As a result, no one will really see triple-digit temperatures, like we will next week. We will see a chance of storms throughout the state. That will increase the risk of flooding in the burn scar areas.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: