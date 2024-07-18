Kira Miner: Scattered storms and flood risk persist Thursday

Scattered storms will persist and put some burn scar areas at risk for flooding Thursday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Scattered storms will persist throughout New Mexico and put some burn scar areas at risk of flooding again Thursday.

That includes the burn scar areas near Ruidoso and Las Vegas, like the McBride and South Fork burn scars as well as the Calf Canyon-Hermit’s Peak burn scar.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds in the Albuquerque metro with temperatures right about at average. Showers and storms will again push from north to south from the high-pressure ridge bringing that clockwise flow.

