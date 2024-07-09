Kira Miner: Scattered storms may roll in Tuesday

We'll see clear and quiet conditions before scattered storms roll in Tuesday afternoon. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tuesday was off to a clear and quiet start but that may change for parts of New Mexico where scattered storms may roll in.

Temperatures started in the 60s and 70s in southern New Mexico plus Farmington and Albuquerque. Elsewhere started in the 50s and 60s.

A ridge of high-pressure that is pushing temperatures sky-high in places like Las Vegas, Nevada, Palm Springs, Cali., and Phoenix, will have an impact on us with the clockwise flow. That flow will push some scattered storms into New Mexico. It could create some burn scar flooding.

