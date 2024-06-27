Kira Miner: Showers and storms likely again Thursday

We'll see a mostly cloudy and humid Thursday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A band of showers covered much of New Mexico from Hatch to T or C to Ruidoso and Clovis up to Tucumcari right away Thursday.

Temperatures still were warm, mostly in the 60s and 70s, thanks to clouds hanging over. They will bring more showers and storms as Thursday goes on. That could bring a flood threat in the burn scar areas. All of that will make conditions humid.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

