Kira Miner: Showers and storms may pop up Tuesday afternoon

Showers and storms may pop up Tuesday afternoon.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Showers and storms may pop up Tuesday afternoon across New Mexico but not as numerous as Monday as we work toward a drying trend.

A cluster of storms moved from San Juan County to the Taos area and the Enchanted Circle. That was about it to start Tuesday and those showers really diminished as they moved eastward.

For the rest of the day, showers will pop up after around 1 or 2 p.m. Southern New Mexico is the focal point. Come Tuesday morning, northeast New Mexico could see some showers.

Triple-digits are likely in places in southern New Mexico. Elsewhere, it’s mostly 80s and 90s.

