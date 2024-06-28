Kira Miner: Slightly drier but still relatively muggy Friday

Drier air will move in but it will still be relatively muggy and warm. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Drier air will move in Friday but it will still be hot and relatively muggy with some spotty storms and partly cloudy conditions.

Temperatures will reach the triple digits in southern New Mexico, except for Ruidoso and Silver City. The Four Corners will see 80s and 90s. Red River will get to around 75° in the northern mountains.

A greater chance of storms is coming this weekend.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: