Kira Miner: Storms possible on a hot Friday

Some storms may develop in northeastern New Mexico on a hot Friday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re in for another hot day but storms are possible Friday as our weather is turning more unstable than we’ve seen recently.

Temperatures started very warm, as warm as 82° in Alamogordo in the mid-70s in the Albuquerque metro and Roswell.

We’ll see more dangerous heat and a heat advisory is in effect. There will likely be more clouds. Northeastern New Mexico could see strong-to-severe storms.

Sunday and Monday present a better chance of more unstable weather.

