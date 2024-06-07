Kira Miner: Storms possible on a hot Friday
Some storms may develop in northeastern New Mexico on a hot Friday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re in for another hot day but storms are possible Friday as our weather is turning more unstable than we’ve seen recently.
Temperatures started very warm, as warm as 82° in Alamogordo in the mid-70s in the Albuquerque metro and Roswell.
We’ll see more dangerous heat and a heat advisory is in effect. There will likely be more clouds. Northeastern New Mexico could see strong-to-severe storms.
Sunday and Monday present a better chance of more unstable weather.
Meteorologist Kira Miner has all the details in her full forecast in the video above.
MORE:
- For the latest conditions, click here
- Find weather alerts here
- Check out the interactive radar
- Submit photos and videos