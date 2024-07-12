Kira Miner: Temperatures warming up Friday

Temperatures are warming up again Friday across New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Warmer temperatures are expected across much of New Mexico but there is a chance of storms for some places Friday.

Temperatures will get into the 90s and 100s in many places. That high-pressure ridge is just playing such a big role in our weather right now, bringing a chance of isolated showers and storms but also warmer temperatures.

Storms will favor the northern mountains and western New Mexico.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

