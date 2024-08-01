Kira Miner: Unseasonably hot with some storms Thursday

Conditions started mainly dry and warm but storms were popping up Thursday morning in southwestern New Mexico.

T or C and Silver City, y’all saw what some of us across the state may see Thursday – showers and storms. We’re starting the day warm, mostly in the 70s with some 60s and even 50s.

Those showers and storms will favor central and northern New Mexico. Temperatures will be unseasonably hot.

