Kira Miner: Warm start to Tuesday with storms possible

We're off to a warm start on what should be another warm day with storms possible.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We were off to a warm start Tuesday and will stay that way as the day goes on.

Temperatures will be in the 90s and 100s for the most part. Grants and Gallup could see temperatures in the 80s for highs. The same goes for the northern mountains as well.

A chance of storms is possible over the next few days.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

