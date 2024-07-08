Kira Miner: Windy Monday ahead

A windy morning will turn breezy with scattered mountain storms possible. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re getting back to business after a long Fourth of July weekend with some storms to start Monday and windy conditions.

The storms weren’t quite severe but still enough to rumble you awake in Clovis, Tucumcari and Portales.

Elsewhere, wind gusts peaked at 30-45 mph. Those gusts will continue in a more breezy way the rest of Monday.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast.

