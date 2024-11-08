Kira Miner: Winter storm continues to move across New Mexico

KOB 4 Meteorologist Kira Miners shows you the cold temperatures in New Mexico Monday morning.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A major winter storm continues to slowly chug its way across the state, bringing impressive snow totals to the northern mountains and northeast New Mexico.

Stronger surface winds over the northeast plains will create blizzard-like conditions into the evening.

As skies clear in the wake of the storm, freezing fog will develop Friday morning and again Saturday morning, creating poor visibilities and slippery roads.

Watch the video above for more from Meteorologist Kira Miner.

MORE: