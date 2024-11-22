LCSD: 7 skulls found on New Mexico property bought online

Lea County Sheriff's deputies say the investigation into the discovery of human remains is now complete following new information from the medical investigator.

LEA COUNTY, N.M. – Lea County Sheriff’s deputies say the investigation into the discovery of human remains is now complete following new information from the medical investigator.

They confirmed seven skulls found on the property had ornamental pieces embedded or carved into them.

They determined these skulls were purchased from outside the U.S. and will be medically cremated.

MORE: