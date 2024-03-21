Lobo fans head to Memphis for NCAA tournament game

A bus full of Lobo fans headed to Memphis a day before the men's basketball team was set to face the Clemson Tigers in the first game of the tournament.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A day before the Lobo men’s basketball team faces Clemson in the NCAA tournament in Memphis, fans loaded on a bus and headed out.

Fans left around 5 a.m. Thursday. Bobby Aragon chartered the bus and organized the bus ride, a two-night hotel and a shuttle to the hotel for the fans who signed up.

We talked with Bobby Aragon, the man behind the Lobo fan bus, before they left for Memphis.

Before they left, we talked to a few fans, including Melvin Vallejos.

“We’ve been supporting them all year long and for over 25 years. It’s tremendous. We were in Las Vegas, they’re exciting to watch,” Vallejos said.

With a 14-hour drive, they’ll arrive Thursday night in Memphis. Then, they’ll have some time to rest before the Lobos’ duel with the Tigers from Clemson University.

Tipoff is around 1:10 p.m. MT on TruTV.

