Man accused of shooting at NMSP officer pleads not guilty

By KOB

Man accused of shooting at NMSP officer pleads not guilty

The man accused of firing at least 50 rounds at a New Mexico State Police officer in August says he didn't do it.

FARMINGTON, N.M. – The man accused of firing at least 50 rounds at a New Mexico State Police officer in August says he didn’t do it.

Fernando Silva’s attorney entered a not guilty plea for him Monday in a San Juan County courtroom. Silva appeared via video. 

Last month in Farmington, NMSP says Silva pulled out a rifle after a State Police officer pulled him over. They say he fired 50 times.

No one was hurt.

MORE: