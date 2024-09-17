Man accused of shooting at NMSP officer pleads not guilty

The man accused of firing at least 50 rounds at a New Mexico State Police officer in August says he didn't do it.

Fernando Silva’s attorney entered a not guilty plea for him Monday in a San Juan County courtroom. Silva appeared via video.

Last month in Farmington, NMSP says Silva pulled out a rifle after a State Police officer pulled him over. They say he fired 50 times.

No one was hurt.

