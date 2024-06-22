Mandatory evacuations issued in Las Vegas due to flooding

Mandatory evacuations have been issued in Las Vegas due to flooding. City leaders are also urging people not to walk or drive through flood waters.

There are currently mandatory evacuations in place for the following areas:

NM Highway 65 from Mile Marker 4, south along Hot Springs Boulevard

Entire Los Vigiles Area

Fountain Drive

Willow Lane

Stella Lane

Lucille Drive

El Llano Road

Cinder Road to Mills Avenue

City officials say to prepare for overnight accommodations. Updates will be shared here.

There are two shelters in place. If you live on the west side of Las Vegas, a shelter is being set up at the Las Vegas Senior Center, at 500 Sabino Street. If you live on the east side of Las Vegas, a shelter is currently being set up at McFarland Hall, on the corner of 5th and Friedman.

If you need help, please call the Las Vegas Police Department at (505) 425-7504.

