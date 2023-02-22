More charges filed against Albuquerque dog trainer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Albuquerque city attorney’s office filed dozens more charges against a local dog trainer – 107 to be exact.

KOB 4 first told you about Lisa Berry in January when we shared stories of dog owners claiming they paid her thousands for weeks of dog training, only to get their dogs back weeks after Berry promised – emaciated, untrained, and injured in some cases.

This new round of charges stems from Albuquerque Animal Welfare officers’ visit to her leased kennel, “Luv n Care Boarding and Grooming” in mid-January.

Investigators cite inadequate food, water, and enrichment for the 35 dogs inside the kennel at the time. The charges also include 35 counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

Investigators say the dogs were “underweight and kept in poor conditions.” Their investigation happened the day after KOB 4 recorded a video of a desperate dog owner searching for his animals at that kennel:

“Cooper! Cooper is that you? That is you Cooper! One of my dogs is in here right now!!”

The city attorney’s office has another pending case against Berry having to do with uncleanliness of her personal property.

The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office also filed civil charges against Berry last week.

The “Luv n Care Kennel” has since been cleared out, and is up for sale.

