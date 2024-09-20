More storms expected this weekend in New Mexico

An area of low-pressure is going to keep conditions warm and breezy but will kick up the chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A low-pressure ridge is going to keep conditions warm and breezy with a chance of showers and storms for some of us Friday.

A cold front will sweep in Saturday and change conditions, increasing the chance of strong to severe storms in northern and eastern New Mexico.

The weekend will see more unstable conditions that will last into next week.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

