More suspects arrested for child solicitation in sting operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – There’s new information following more arrests of adults reportedly trying to meet up and have sex with underage girls.

KOB 4 first told you about two of those arrests on the Nightbeat Wednesday night. We first highlighted the arrests of Matthew Jaramillo and Rafael Rosas.

On Thursday, we learned about three others: Samantha Clark, Mahmoud Telfah and Stephen Phillips. They are all facing charges of child solicitation or exploitation, among other charges.

Some of the suspects faced a judge for the first time Thursday. Jaramillo and Telfah showed up for their first appearance from jail.

In fact, Jaramillo, Telfah, Clark, Philips and Rosas are in jail Thursday.

Their criminal complaints all laying out the same allegation. They connected with someone on websites that aren’t normally your average chat sites, and they took those conversations to text message.

Every time, the undercover law enforcement agents made it very clear they were chatting with someone underage.

For Rosas and Jaramillo, text messages in court documents show they suspected who they were chatting with were law enforcement. That agent wrote Rosas saying:

“Depends, I’m a little younger than my post say. You cool? I don’t want any drama.”

Rosas replied:

“Ur not a cop are you baiting lol?”

In Jaramillos court documents, the agent wrote:

“Cool, I’m only 15 is that cool”

Jaramillo replied:

“That is pretty risky. Are you working with the cops or are you a cop?”

In the end, the complaint says that didn’t stop them, and they were arrested after meeting up with the undercover agents.

All remain in jail awaiting their pretrial detention hearings.