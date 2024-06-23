More traditional monsoon pattern expected for New Mexico, flooding risk remains

KOB 4 Meteorologist Brandon Richards shows you the flash flood warning in parts of New Mexico Saturday evening.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Scattered to widespread showers and storms are expected each afternoon and evening through the end of next week.

Flash flooding is possible each day over recent burn scars and areas that have received significant rainfall in the past several days.

Thunderstorm coverage will trend up around the middle of next week, with numerous storms possible Wednesday and Thursday.

Watch the video above for more from Meteorologist Brandon Richards.

MORE: