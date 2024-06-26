New Bernalillo County manager named

After a bumpy process, Bernalillo County has finally found a new county manager.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — After a bumpy process, Bernalillo County Commissioners have officially named a new county manager.

Cindy Chavez, of San Jose, Cali., will take over for current manager Julie Morgas Baca when she retires at the end of this month.

Chavez currently serves on the Santa Clara Board of Supervisors.

County commissioners approved her appointment with a 3-2 vote. Marcos Gonzales and Joseph Lessard were the other candidates in the running. Gonzales was the only internal candidate among the three.

The process was mired in controversy. The New Mexico Department of Justice accused the commission of violating the Open Meetings Act as a majority of commissioners privately met to discuss the process. They remedied the violations by holding public meetings.

