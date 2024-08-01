New video shows police arresting teen suspect from Coronado Mall shooting

We're getting a new look Thursday at the moment Albuquerque police confronted a teen accused of shooting a security guard at Coronado Center last week.

Albuquerque police posted a lapel camera video to social media. Officers chased 17-year-old Nathaniel Martinez across the street and across a few parking lots before catching him. He’s in custody now.

The security guard is expected to recover.

