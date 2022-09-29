NM Sen. Ivey-Soto steps down as Rules Committee Chair

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto announced in a letter issued Thursday that he will step down as Chair of the Senate Rules Committee.

In a letter penned to Senate President Pro Tempore Mimi Stewart, Sen. Ivey-Soto stated, in part, “continuing in leadership positions has become a distraction that has become a distraction that has overshadowed the work of meeting the needs of the people who elected me.”

Sen. Ivey-Soto also acknowledged his role in representing District 15, which covers a portion of northeast Albuquerque. The state senator will serve out his term, which ends in 2024.

Allegations against Sen. Ivey-Soto began to mount in February when a lobbyist accused him of multiple instances of sexual harassment over the years, stating she was not the only victim. More women came out alleging misconduct as the New Mexico Legislature investigated the original allegations.

Sen. Ivey-Soto has denied the allegations. He alleged an investigation into a complaint against him, earlier this year, was closed and no disciplinary action was taken.

The state senator was removed as chairman of the New Mexico Finance Authority interim committee earlier this month. At that time, Senate President Pro Tempore Mimi Stewart called for Sen-Ivey-Soto to step down from his role as chair of the Senate Rules Committee.

A committee meeting was set for 4 p.m. Thursday to hear Stewart’s recommendation but was canceled after Sen. Ivey-Soto announced his resignation from the chair role.

In response to New Mexico Senator Daniel Ivey-Soto’s decision to step down as chair of the Senate Rules Committee, Stewart released this statement:

“The State Senate and the people of New Mexico are at their best when we work together to achieve the many goals ahead of us. Legislators, legislative staff, our constituents, advocates, and members of the public all play an integral part of this process. Our job is complex and can be very difficult but it’s important that everyone feel equally included and able to engage in the process. I appreciate Senator Ivey-Soto for recognizing the needs of our state and taking the actions he has to ensure we can move forward together.”

Read Sen. Ivey-Soto’s letter here:

