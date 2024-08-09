NMHealth confirms first West Nile virus case of 2024

SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health confirmed the first West Nile virus case of this year in a resident.

The person is a resident of Union County. According to NMHealth, they didn’t need to be hospitalized and are recovering at home.

New Mexico health officials had the third-highest number of human infections of West Nile virus reported in the state since tracking began in 2002. There were 80 reported infections and eight deaths.

Over the last five years, New Mexico has averaged around 35 cases per year of West Nile virus.

Last year, officials announced the first reported case in late-July. The year before, it was in mid-September.

NMHealth recommends the following to protect yourself:

Use insect repellent on exposed skin and clothing when outdoors, including repellent containing DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, IR3535 for use on skin and permethrin for use on clothing

Wear long sleeves and pants at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active

Eliminate water-holding containers where mosquitoes lay their eggs. That can include old tires, empty cans and other unneeded outdoor items that can hold water

Regularly change the water in birdbaths, wading pools and pet water bowls

Make sure rain barrels are tightly screened

Prevent flood-irrigation water from standing for more than a few days

Keep windows and doors closed if they do not have screens

Make sure screens fit tightly and do not have holes