NMSU officials speak for the first time following fatal UNM shooting

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — New Mexico State University officials spoke for the first time since an Aggie basketball player was involved in a deadly shooting on the University of New Mexico’s campus Saturday.

Officials talked about the discipline that’s already taken place, and what the university was doing leading up to the shooting.

Officials did not comment on the health of Mike Peake, the NMSU basketball player who was “lured” to campus Saturday morning by four UNM students in order to attack him. Police have said Peake was hit in the leg with a baseball bat and shot in the leg.

According to the affidavit, Peake started taking off when UNM student Brandon Travis fired at him – and Peake fired back before taking off for help. Travis was fatally shot and died at the scene.

NMSU officials said Peake is still on the basketball team and is still a student. Police confirmed that Peake had a gun, and university officials reiterated that no weapons are allowed on any school trips.

Multiple basketball players were disciplined for breaking curfew that night, although NMSU officials did not say how many players did so, or what their punishment was. There were reportedly bed checks before midnight, a coach in the hotel lobby, and administrators were on the trip – as they always are.

“The events of last week are truly tragic,” said New Mexico State Chancellor Dan Arvizu. “This should never happen anywhere, let alone on a university campus, and let alone between university students. It is extremely unfortunate, disappointing and frustrating in a lot of ways.”

According to NMSU, the two schools are taking a break from the men’s basketball rivalry games, in order to have time to make more changes to try and avoid these situations.