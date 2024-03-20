Pay it 4ward Hotline: Help the family of Fallen Officer Hare

Local nonprofit Ten-82 is coming together with KOB 4 for a Pay it 4ward hotline to raise money for the family of fallen Officer Justin Hare who died after being shot in the line of duty.

Watch KOB 4 at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for the numbers to call and donate – all donations will go to benefit Officer Hare’s family.

Both a candlelight vigil and funeral services have been set for Officer Hare. The vigil will be held on Wednesday, March 20, and funeral services will be Wednesday, March 27.