Police investigate 13th homicide case over the last month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives are investigating a homicide that they say happened late Sunday night near Central and Louisiana in Albuquerque.

Officers found one man dead with gunshot wounds in the area of Chico Road and Grove Street just after 11 p.m. Sunday. Police haven’t identified any suspects yet.

Detectives are in the early stages of their investigation.

Since August began, APD has now launched 13 homicide investigations with 17 victims total. That is more than what APD lists for June and July combined:

September: 2 cases, 4 victims (1 solved, as of Sept. 2)

August: 11 cases, 13 victims (4 cases solved)

July: 3 cases, 3 victims (1 solved)

June: 9 cases, 10 victims (5 solved)

August had the highest number of cases and victims since July 2023. July 2023 had 14 cases with 14 victims.

The first homicide case of September was a murder-suicide that left four people dead this past weekend.

