Rainy, cool week likely as New Mexico is stuck between two ridges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico is stuck in the middle of an area of high pressure in Oklahoma and Kansas and a low-pressure ridge in the northern Rockies.

What that is doing is flowing moisture into our state. It’s cooling temperatures down to the 80s, which are forecast for many of us throughout this week.

For Monday, we’ll likely see mostly cloudy skies. You could see some breaks in the clouds in between the scattered, slow-moving showers and storms.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

