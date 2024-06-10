Red Hot Chili Peppers invite BernCo Animal Care staff backstage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Red Hot Chili Peppers decided to ‘Reach Out’ to Bernalillo County Animal Care Services, inviting animals and staff backstage Friday.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band performed Friday in front of a crowd of over 15,000 in Albuquerque. Before the show started, five long-stay shelter animals, shelter staff, volunteers and foster care providers met with the band.

County officials say band members are strong animal advocates who want to use their fame to raise awareness for homeless animals in the community.

“This is an amazing opportunity to bring awareness to the struggles of the shelters across the nation and the animals that live within. We are extremely grateful for the band and the tour for providing us this opportunity and it opens the door for future collaborations,” said Misha Goodman, the director of Bernalillo County Animal Care Services.

Officials add they have over 70 dogs and 20 cats waiting for their fur-ever home. You can visit their resource center Thursday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in southwest Albuquerque (details).